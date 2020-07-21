News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 562 new cases as deaths pass 800

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Monday night confirmed 562 new cases of coronavirus in the country with 12 lives lost.
According to the centre, for the second straight day Lagos State did not top the charts, instead this unwanted honour went to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which had 102 cases – two more than Lagos.
On Sunday Edo had also topped with 104 to 97 for Lagos, which had previously been returning most of the confirmed cases.
In all, 20 states and the FCT had confirmed cases bringing the total so far to 37,225.
The number of those who have been discharged rose to 15,333, while deaths increased by 12 to 801.
With more countries focusing on the production of COVID-19 vaccine, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says more efforts should go into immediate efforts to contain the spread of the virus.
Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Tedros Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, cited the example of the Ebola response, adding that COVID-19 needs the same sense of urgency.
“Ebola and COVID-19 are different viruses but the principle is the same: No matter how bad the situation, there is always hope,” he said.
“With strong leadership, community engagement, and a comprehensive strategy to suppress transmission and save lives, COVID-19 can be stopped. We do not have to wait for a vaccine. We have to save lives now.
“Make no mistake, we must continue to accelerate vaccine research, while doing more with the tools we have at hand.”
BREAKDOWN
562 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: FCT-102
Lagos-100
Plateau-52
Kwara-50
Abia-47
Kaduna-35
Benue-34
Oyo-26
Ebonyi-24
Kano-16
Niger-15
Anambra-14
Gombe-12
Edo-11
Rivers-6
Nasarawa-5
Delta-5
Borno-3
Enugu- 2
Bauchi-2
Kebbi- 1
*37,225 confirmed
15,333 discharged
801 deaths

