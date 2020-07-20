Top Stories

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 562 new cases with 12 deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Monday night confirmed 562 new cases of coronavirus in the country with 12 lives lost.
According to the centre, for the second straight day Lagos State did not top the charts, instead this unwanted honour went to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which had 102 cases – two more than Lagos.
On Sunday Edo had also topped with 104 to 97 for Lagos, which had previously been returning most of the confirmed cases.
In all, 20 states and the FCT had confirmed cases bringing the total so far to 37,225.
The number of those who have been discharged rose to 15,333, while deaths increased by 12 to 801.
BREAKDOWN
562 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: FCT-102
Lagos-100
Plateau-52
Kwara-50
Abia-47
Kaduna-35
Benue-34
Oyo-26
Ebonyi-24
Kano-16
Niger-15
Anambra-14
Gombe-12
Edo-11
Rivers-6
Nasarawa-5
Delta-5
Borno-3
Enugu- 2
Bauchi-2
Kebbi- 1
*37,225 confirmed
15,333 discharged
801 deaths

