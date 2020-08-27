News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms over 40, 000 recoveries, 221 new cases

August 26, 2020 ended with a few good figures on Nigeria’s COVID-19 count as the number of discharged patients exceeded 40,000.
The development comes close to six months after the country confirmed its first case of the virus on February 27, 2020.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also confirmed 221 new infections in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in its update for Wednesday.
According to the breakdown, five states topped the list of new cases — Plateau with 60, FCT with 33, Kaduna with 26, Rivers with 18, while Lagos had 17 positive samples.
Wednesday’s count is the lowest since May, and at the time, the total number of confirmed cases was below 10,000, out of which less than 3,000 recoveries had been recorded.
However, by June 30, while the number of confirmed positive samples had more than doubled, the number of discharged patients had tripled to almost 10,000.
One month later, on July 31, the count of confirmed infections had risen to 43,151, out of which 19,565 people had recovered, while 879 patients died of COVID-19 complications.
Meanwhile, for August 26, a total of 317 recoveries were recorded, increasing the country’s current number of discharged patients to 40,281.
Three new deaths were recorded on Wednesday as well, and the fatality toll now stands at 1,010.
However, out of over 380,000 samples now tested across the country, 53,021 have been confirmed positive, while 11,730 are still active cases.
BREAKDOWN
221 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Plateau-60
FCT-33
Kaduna-26
Rivers-18
Lagos-17
Enugu-9
Kwara-9
Ondo-9
Nasarawa-6
Gombe-5
Anambra-5
Delta-4
Abia-4
Imo-3
Edo-2
Ogun-2
Oyo-2
Osun-2
Bauchi-1
Kano-1
*53,021 confirmed
40,281 discharged
1,010 deaths

