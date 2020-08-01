COVID-19: NCDC ‘hopeful’ vaccine becomes available in 12 months

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), yesterday revealed that a vaccine for the deadly COVID-19 virus will be ready in the next six to 12 months. Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, who disclosed this during the virtual weekly briefing of the African Centre for Disease Control, said there were a lot of ongoing programmes on COVID-19 vaccine research. The NCDC DG also informed that Nigeria records between 500 and 700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 every day; but also added that the country has not experienced an explosion of cases as predicted by some models during the initial days of the outbreak of the virus. According to him, Nigeria now has 60 molecular testing centres across the country.
