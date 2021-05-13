News

COVID-19: NCDC records 1 death, 44 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported one more death in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 2,066.
The centre also reported 44 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,559.
The NCDC made the disclosure on its official Twitter handle late on Wednesday, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
NCDC announced that the new cases were reported in four states, with Lagos and Rivers, recording the highest numbers with 28 and 14 cases, respectively.
Akwa-Ibom and Ekiti States reported one case each.
According to the public health agency, the country’s active cases stand at 7,092.
It noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre activated at Level 3 had continued to coordinate national response activities.
Meanwhile, the public health agency disclosed that the coronavirus could live on surfaces for several hours.
“Take Responsibility to limit or avoid sharing personal items such as the Quran, prayer mats and kettles for ablution.
“Wear a face mask, observe physical distancing and wash your hands.
“Let’s celebrate Eid-el-Fitr safely,” the agency advised.

