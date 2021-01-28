COVID-19: NCDC records 22 new deaths, 1,861 fresh cases

Nigeria’s single-day count of COVID-19 cases jumped by 42.8 percent with 1,861 new positive samples recorded across the country on Wednesday — 1,303 infections were confirmed on Tuesday.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its update for January 27, 2021.

The agency noted that the new COVID-19 infections were recorded in 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos, which recorded the most new cases, confirmed 773 infections; FCT had the second highest figure with 285 positive samples, followed by Oyo with 138.

However, 22 new deaths were recorded on Wednesday, making it the highest count of daily fatalities since January 14 when 23 people were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications.

With the new deaths, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria has now risen to 1,544.

Also, with 1,088 new recoveries recorded on Wednesday, the number of discharged patients has now surpassed 100,000.

According to the NCDC, the new recoveries included 697 patients discharged in Lagos, 128 in Rivers, and 116 in Plateau “managed in line with guidelines”.

A total of 126,160 COVID-19 infections have now been confirmed since February 27, 2020, out of which 100,365 recoveries have been recorded, but 24,252 are currently active cases.

BREAKDOWN

1,861 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-773

FCT-285

Oyo-138

Rivers-111

Plateau-92

Nasarawa-83

Kaduna-59

Enugu-57

Imo-57

Edo-43

Kano-27

Kwara-20

Ebonyi-19

Abia-17

Ogun-12

Osun-12

Katsina-8

Bayelsa-6

Bauchi-5

Delta-5

Borno-4

Jigawa-4

Zamfara-1

*126,160 confirmed

100,365 discharged

1,544 deaths

