COVID-19: NCDC records 225 new cases

Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 count recorded another increase with 225 new positive samples confirmed on Tuesday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new figure is Nigeria’s highest record of daily infections in the past five weeks.

Before October 13, the last time the country’s 24-hour count exceeded 225 was on September 8 when 298 new COVID-19 cases were recorded.

According to the breakdown, Lagos recorded a major increase in its daily record of new cases with 165 positive samples, followed by FCT with 17, and Rivers with 13.

On the count of new recoveries, the country recorded a significant drop on Tuesday with 63 patients discharged.

The Tuesday figure is quite low compared to Monday when 208 people were confirmed to have recovered across the country, but the total has now exceeded 52,000.

Meanwhile, after two days of zero deaths, one person was confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Tuesday, increasing the country’s current fatality toll to 1,116.

Out of 60,655 positive samples now confirmed in 36 states and the FCT, 52,006 patients have recovered.

BREAKDOWN

225 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-165

FCT-17

Rivers-13

Ogun-12

Niger-8

Delta-4

Ondo-2

Anambra-1

Edo-1

Ekiti-1

Kaduna-1

*60,655 confirmed

52,006 discharged

1,116 deaths

Like this: Like Loading...