COVID-19: NCDC records 643 infections, 6 deaths

The COVID-19 infections in Nigeria surpassed 140,000 with 643 new cases recorded on Monday, one of the lowest daily figures since the start of 2021.

Nigeria had on Sunday recorded its lowest COVID-19 daily infection toll since last December with 506 new cases.

Monday’s 643 new cases raised the total number of infections in the country to 140,391.

Six people also died from the disease in Nigeria on Monday raising the total fatality to 1,673.

This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Tuesday night.

Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 infections have averaged over 1,000 since the beginning of this year, indicating how fast the disease has spread compared to when the country recorded its first case of the virus in February last year.

The 643 new cases were reported from 19 states – Oyo (88), Lagos (86), Rivers (55), Edo (54), Akwa Ibom (53), Adamawa (52), Plateau (45), Kaduna (41), FCT (34), Kwara (27), Benue (20), Kano (19), Delta (18), Nasarawa (16), Niger (15), Bayelsa (11), Borno (5), Bauchi (2), and Sokoto (2).

In Monday’s tally, Oyo State had the highest number of cases with 88 new infections while Lagos came second with 86 and Abuja left far behind with 34 cases.

Of the over 140,000 cases recorded so far, a total of 114, 635 patients have recovered across the country.

Meanwhile, there are nearly 25,000 patients still receiving treatments in isolation centres.

Since the pandemic broke out in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.3 million tests.

