COVID-19: NCDC records over 1,000 new recoveries

The country’s total figure of discharged patients exceeded 110,000 on Thursday, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed over 1,000 new recoveries, for the fifth day in a row.

The agency confirmed 1,792 new recoveries in its update for February 4, with Lagos recording the highest figure with 824 discharged patients.

The Thursday report is the highest daily count of discharged patients in the past two weeks, with over 8,500 patients confirmed to have recovered from COVID-19 within the last seven days.

The last time the single-day count of discharged patients exceeded 1,700 was on January 17, when 3,950 new recoveries were confirmed.

Meanwhile, 1,340 new samples were confirmed positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

According to the NCDC, the new infections were recorded in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

FCT (320), Lagos (275), and Rivers (117) were top of the list of states with the highest number of new cases.

However, 14 persons were confirmed to have died of coronavirus complications on Thursday, increasing the fatality toll to 1,632.

Out of 23,949 active cases, Lagos has the highest figure with 6,669 patients, followed by FCT with 5,987, while Nasarawa is third on the list with 1,498 infections.

A total of 136,030 coronavirus infections have now been confirmed across the country, but 110,449 people have recovered.

BREAKDOWN

1340 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: FCT-320

Lagos-275

Rivers-117

Oyo-100

Akwa Ibom-57

Ogun-51

Ebonyi-48

Benue-44

Adamawa-42

Imo-38

Kwara-35

Gombe-32

Kaduna-31

Edo-29

Osun-29

Kano-24

Ekiti-15

Katsina-14

Delta-13

Nasarawa-13

Jigawa-10

Sokoto-3

*136,030 confirmed

110,449 discharged

1,632 deaths

Like this: Like Loading...