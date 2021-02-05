News

COVID-19: NCDC records over 1,000 new recoveries

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The country’s total figure of discharged patients exceeded 110,000 on Thursday, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed over 1,000 new recoveries, for the fifth day in a row.
The agency confirmed 1,792 new recoveries in its update for February 4, with Lagos recording the highest figure with 824 discharged patients.
The Thursday report is the highest daily count of discharged patients in the past two weeks, with over 8,500 patients confirmed to have recovered from COVID-19 within the last seven days.
The last time the single-day count of discharged patients exceeded 1,700 was on January 17, when 3,950 new recoveries were confirmed.
Meanwhile, 1,340 new samples were confirmed positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.
According to the NCDC, the new infections were recorded in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
FCT (320), Lagos (275), and Rivers (117) were top of the list of states with the highest number of new cases.
However, 14 persons were confirmed to have died of coronavirus complications on Thursday, increasing the fatality toll to 1,632.
Out of 23,949 active cases, Lagos has the highest figure with 6,669 patients, followed by FCT with 5,987, while Nasarawa is third on the list with 1,498 infections.
A total of 136,030 coronavirus infections have now been confirmed across the country, but 110,449 people have recovered.
BREAKDOWN
1340 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: FCT-320
Lagos-275
Rivers-117
Oyo-100
Akwa Ibom-57
Ogun-51
Ebonyi-48
Benue-44
Adamawa-42
Imo-38
Kwara-35
Gombe-32
Kaduna-31
Edo-29
Osun-29
Kano-24
Ekiti-15
Katsina-14
Delta-13
Nasarawa-13
Jigawa-10
Sokoto-3
*136,030 confirmed
110,449 discharged
1,632 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Protests: Nigeria loses N700bn in 12 days, says LCCI

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

  Rewane: Ongoing protests’ll intensify inflationary pressures   Following the mass disruption of socioeconomic activities by #EndSARS protesters nationwide, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce Industry (LCCI) disclosed yesterday that the Nigerian economy had suffered an estimated N700 billion loss in the past 12 days.   President of LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, in a statement in […]
News

Sanwo-Olu to residents: Be patient over ongoing road projects

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday appealed to the residents of Ikeja GRA to be patient with contractors on all the ongoing road projects, saying that the projects would be delivered in record time, if the contractors and the government get maximum cooperation from the stakeholders. This was even as Ikeja GRA […]
News

CBN injects N12.5bn to support poultry farmers

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

In its effort to revamp agriculture value chain, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the sum of N12.552 billion to large, medium and small scale poultry farmers in the country. The injection between the last quarter of 2019 and November 2020 was done through various commercial banks and the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank. The apex […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica