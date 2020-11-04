News

COVID-19: NCDC reports 137 new infections, total now 63,173

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A total of 137 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic were reported in Nigeria on Tuesday, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Tuesday.
The public health agency said the new infections bring the country’s total number of coronavirus (COVID -19)  to 63,173.
The health agency said that there were  306 COVID-19 patients who have been successfully treated and discharged from isolation centers across the country in the last 24 hours.
The health agency said the total confirmed cases so far in the country now stand at 63,173 of which 59,634 have been discharged.
It, however, noted that the infection has claimed 1,151 lives across the country.
The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.
Meanwhile, the NCDC has said that a sudden loss of taste and smell with fever, headache or runny nose may be COVID-19.
“Please do not ignore these symptoms. Call your state hotline immediately to arrange for a test. State hotlines: covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/contact/,” it said.
BREAKDOWN
137 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-60
Abia-21
FCT-18
Rivers-13
Kaduna-5
Oyo-4
Edo-3
Delta-2
Imo-2
Kano-2
Ogun-2
Bauchi-1
Gombe-1
Nasarawa-1
Niger-1
Osun-1
* 63,173 confirmed
59,634 discharged
1,151 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NBS: Food items, services push inflation to 13.22%

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The consumer price index (CPI), which measures inflation, sustained its upward movement in August, hitting 13.22 per cent from the previous July figure of 12.82 per cent. The new figure released yesterday by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicates a 0.40 per cent increase. The latest push in inflation is not unconnected with skyrocketing prices […]
News

Okowa advocates collective efforts against COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

BUA donates ambulances to Delta govt   Governor of Delta, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for collective efforts to check the spread of COVID- 19 in the state and the country. He made the call in Asaba, the state capital, yesterday, while receiving three ambulances donated to the state government by BUA Group to support […]
News

COVID-19: Nasarawa flags off distribution of 35 trucks of food items

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

Nasarawa State, Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday flagged off the distribution of 35 trucks of food items to the people of the state to cushion the effect of coronaviurs pandemic. Performing the flag-off ceremony at the Government House, Lafia, Governor Sule said the items would be distributed to 1, 495 polling units across the state. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: