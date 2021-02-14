COVID-19: NCDC reports 1,533 new recoveries, 1,143 fresh cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Saturday, reported 1,533 new COVID-19 recoveries across the country.

The agency announced the new figure in its update for February 13, 2021, adding that 1,040 of the discharged patients are “community recoveries in Lagos state managed in line with guidelines”.

Saturday’s figure represents a significant increase in the country’s daily recovery count — 854 patients were discharged on Friday.

A total of 120,399 coronavirus patients have now been discharged across Nigeria.

However, 13 persons were said to have died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday, making it exactly 100 deaths recorded within the last seven days — the current fatality toll now stands at 1,747.

Meanwhile, 1,143 new coronavirus infections were confirmed in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday.

Lagos with 319, FCT with 157, and Kwara with 90, topped the list of states with new positive samples.

According to the NCDC, a total of 145,664 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Nigeria, of which 23,518 are currently active cases.

BREAKDOWN

1,143 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-319

FCT-157

Kwara-90

Oyo-74

Enugu-72

Nasarawa-69

Imo-58

Osun-51

Gombe-49

Kaduna-31

Edo-23

Katsina-23

Kebbi-23

Ogun-22

Kano-19

Rivers-19

Ebonyi-18

Plateau-14

Delta-7

Ekiti-5

*145,664 confirmed

120,399 discharged

1,747 deaths

