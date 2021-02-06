News

COVID-19: NCDC reports nine new deaths, 1,624 fresh cases

…as WHO rejects Nigeria’s bid for Pfizer vaccine, citing storage, delivery capacities

The country’s curve of new cases stayed above the 1,000 mark on Friday, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported over 1,600 fresh samples confirmed positive for the coronavirus.
A total of 1,624 cases were recorded across 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the agency’s update for February 5, 2021.
With the latest figure, 8,980 new infections have been confirmed within the past seven days, while over 40,000 fresh cases have been recorded within the last four weeks.
Lagos topped the list of states with positive samples on Friday with 535 new cases, followed by Plateau with 183,  while Osun came next with 98 fresh infections.
Bayelsa and Zamfara had the least figure of new cases with seven and six positive samples, respectively.
On Friday, nine new deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria to 1,641.
Lagos currently has the highest record with 335 fatalities, while Edo with 144, and FCT with 127 come next on the list of states with the most coronavirus-related deaths.
Meanwhile, the NCDC noted that 1,190 new recoveries were recorded, which included 831 community recoveries in Lagos, and 85 in Kaduna “managed in line with guidelines”.
The total number of discharged patients now stands at 111,639.
A total of 137,654 samples have been confirmed positive across the 36 states including the FCT, out of which 24,374 are currently active cases.
Meanwhile, The World Health Organisation (WHO) has disqualified Nigeria in the first round of supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, said Nigeria was disqualified based on certain criteria including the capacity to store it at minus 70 degrees Celsius.
Nigeria had submitted a proposal to be supplied the vaccine being donated by COVAX, the global alliance against COVID-19.
But the major concern has been its lack of storage capacity, although the country had reportedly acquired three ultra-cold freezers in anticipation of the vaccine’s arrival.
The country failed to make any provision in the 2021 budget to fund the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines.
Moeti said in a statement that only four African countries were captured in the first supply of 320,000 vaccines out of the 13 that expressed interest.
BREAKDOWN
1,624 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-535
Plateau-183
Osun-98
Akwa Ibom-85
FCT-83
Ondo-77
Nasarawa-72
Edo-69
Oyo-63
Rivers-52
Taraba-48
Ogun-44
Borno-31
Kwara-31
Ekiti-30
Benue-25
Kano-21
Niger-21
Kaduna-18
Abia-15
Delta-10
Bayelsa-7
Zamfara-6
*137,654 confirmed
111,639 discharged
1,641 deaths

