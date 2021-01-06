Top Stories

COVID-19: NCDC reports record 1,354 new infections

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Hours after the country hit its highest daily count with 1,204 COVID-19 infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported a new single-day record of cases with over 1,300 fresh samples confirmed positive.
A total of 1,354 new cases were recorded across 20 states and the Federal Capital Yerritory (FCT) in the NCDC’s update for January 5, 2021.
Lagos, which recorded the most new cases, confirmed 712 infections — its highest daily count ever.
FCT had the second highest number of new cases with 145 infections, followed by Plateau with 117.
However, one person was confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Tuesday, increasing the fatality toll to 1,319.
NCDC also confirmed that 697 patients were discharged on Tuesday, which included “324 community recoveries in Lagos state and 137 community recoveries in FCT managed in line with guidelines”.
Out of 14,990 active cases being managed across states in Nigeria, only Lagos and FCT have more than 1,000 patients — 5,100 people currently have coronavirus in Lagos, while there are 4,593 in the FCT.
A total of 92,705 cases have now been confirmed since February 27, 2020, but 76,396 patients have recovered.
BREAKDOWN
1354 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-712
FCT-145
Plateau-117
Kwara-81
Kaduna-54
Sokoto-39
Oyo-38
Rivers-37
Gombe-21
Enugu-20
Akwa Ibom-16
Bauchi-14
Delta-14
Ebonyi-13
Anambra-9
Taraba-8
Edo-8
Kano-3
Osun-2
Ekiti-2
Ogun-1
*92,705 confirmed
76,396 discharged
1,319 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Presidency: APC remains party of choice for Nigerians

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has said that the outcome of the by-elections conducted across the country at the weekend indicated that Nigerians appreciate efforts being made by President Muhammmadu Buhari in making life better for them.   Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said the polls showed that the All […]
News Top Stories

Curfew, protests force airlines to suspend flights

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The curfew imposed by Lagos State government has begun to take toll on air travel as international airlines have suspended flights into Lagos and Abuja because of unrest in many parts of the country.   This is coming as Nigeria’s flag carrier airline, Arik Air, has cancelled all its flight operations for today due to […]
Top Stories

Akpabio appears before Reps panel probing NDDC

Posted on Author Reporter

*As Committee Chair recuses self from public hearing Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has appeared before the House of Representatives committee probing the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The minister got to the hearing room at 11:20am. Akpabio was summoned by the house committee on NNDC after Joy Nunieh, a former acting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica