COVID-19: NCDC reports record 1,354 new infections

Hours after the country hit its highest daily count with 1,204 COVID-19 infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported a new single-day record of cases with over 1,300 fresh samples confirmed positive.

A total of 1,354 new cases were recorded across 20 states and the Federal Capital Yerritory (FCT) in the NCDC’s update for January 5, 2021.

Lagos, which recorded the most new cases, confirmed 712 infections — its highest daily count ever.

FCT had the second highest number of new cases with 145 infections, followed by Plateau with 117.

However, one person was confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Tuesday, increasing the fatality toll to 1,319.

NCDC also confirmed that 697 patients were discharged on Tuesday, which included “324 community recoveries in Lagos state and 137 community recoveries in FCT managed in line with guidelines”.

Out of 14,990 active cases being managed across states in Nigeria, only Lagos and FCT have more than 1,000 patients — 5,100 people currently have coronavirus in Lagos, while there are 4,593 in the FCT.

A total of 92,705 cases have now been confirmed since February 27, 2020, but 76,396 patients have recovered.

BREAKDOWN

1354 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-712

FCT-145

Plateau-117

Kwara-81

Kaduna-54

Sokoto-39

Oyo-38

Rivers-37

Gombe-21

Enugu-20

Akwa Ibom-16

Bauchi-14

Delta-14

Ebonyi-13

Anambra-9

Taraba-8

Edo-8

Kano-3

Osun-2

Ekiti-2

Ogun-1

*92,705 confirmed

76,396 discharged

1,319 deaths

