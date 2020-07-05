COVID-19: NDDC donates ventilators, X-ray machines, medical supplies to Edo

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has donated medical supplies to the Edo State Government to strengthen the state’s response to check the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Speaking during the handing over of the medical supplies to the government in Benin City, Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NDDC, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, noted that the donation was to complement the efforts of the nine NDDC state governments in checking the spread of COVID-19.

He noted that the NDDC in addition to supporting states in containing the spread of COVID-19 has provided funds to women and youth groups as palliatives.

Pondei said the sums for respective states were utilised for the procurement of array of medical equipment such as special diagnostic equipment, critical care equipment including ventilators and consumables as well as Testing and Isolation/Treatment Centres.

Responding, representative of the Edo State Government and Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, expressed appreciation to the NDDC, adding, “This is not the first time NDDC and Edo State are doing things together.

We are partners in progress on a lot of issues relating to the welfare of Edo people. We also appreciate the fact that since the outbreak of COVID-19, this is the second time they are sending intervention to Edo State.”

