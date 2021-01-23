COVID-19: New UK variant ‘may be more deadl

The United Kingdom Prime Minister, Mr. Boris Johnson, yesterday said early evidence suggests the variant of coronavirus that emerged in the United Kingdom may be more deadly. The data has been assessed by scientists on the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group, which has briefed government, according to a report by an online news portal, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).
Related Articles
Fela, still my best African artiste ever – American Richardine Bartee
A whole lot of musical talents and legends have come out of Africa and it is rather belabouring and almost impossible to make a pick of any one who can be considered the best ever. But when the question of who the best African artist of all time is was put to Richardine Bartee, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NIREC declares 3-day fasting, prayers against COVID-19
Disturbed over the increasing number of deaths and infections arising from the COVID-19 pandemic both in Nigeria and across the world, the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), has declared a three-day nationwide intensive fasting and prayers. The 3-day special prayers tagged ‘Nineveh’, has been scheduled to hold from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5, 2020, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Abia communities appreciate business mogul, Okeke
Youths under the auspices of Ohafia/Arochukwu Youth Frontier (OAYF) have applauded the humanitarian gestures of Abia Chairman of Swiss Spirits Hotels and Suites, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Chief Daniel Okeke. Describing the businessman and philanthropist as a rare gem, who is passionate about the welfare of the people, the group urged privileged sons and daughters […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)