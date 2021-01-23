COVID-19: New UK variant ‘may be more deadl

News

COVID-19: New UK variant 'may be more deadly'

The United Kingdom Prime Minister, Mr. Boris Johnson, yesterday said early evidence suggests the variant of coronavirus that emerged in the United Kingdom may be more deadly. The data has been assessed by scientists on the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group, which has briefed government, according to a report by an online news portal, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

