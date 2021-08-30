News

COVID-19: New Zealand woman dies after receiving Pfizer vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

New Zealand has reported what it believes to be its first death linked to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

An independent vaccine safety monitoring board said the woman’s death was “probably” due to myocarditis or inflammation of the heart muscle, reports the BBC.

It also noted there were other medical issues which could have “influenced the outcome following vaccination”.

European regulators say myocarditis is a “very rare” side effect and that the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the risks.

The official cause of death has not yet been determined.

However, the Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board said the myocarditis was “probably due to vaccination”.

“This is the first case in New Zealand where a death in the days following vaccination has been linked to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. While the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring has received other reports of deaths in someone recently vaccinated, none are considered related to vaccination,” it said in a statement.

The woman’s death is being investigated further and a coroner is due to rule on the case. Officials have not released any further details, including the woman’s age.

The European Medicines Agency has highlighted myocarditis as a “very rare” side effect of the Covid vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, adding that the side-effects were more common in younger men.

The EMA has urged people to continue to get vaccinated, as they help to stop people from getting very sick with Covid-19.

Symptoms of myocarditis can include new onset chest pain, shortness of breath and an abnormal heartbeat.

Experts are urging anyone experiencing these symptoms in the days after vaccination to seek medical attention promptly.

On Monday New Zealand officials said they “remain confident about using it in New Zealand”.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the country has seen 3,465 Covid cases and 26 deaths so far.

New Zealand was initially praised for its handling of the virus, but has since seen a slow roll-out of vaccines although it has been ramping up in recent days.

More than three million vaccine doses have been administered, and 23% of the population are now fully vaccinated.

A recent spike in Covid cases, attributed to the Delta variant, has put large parts of the country into lockdown. There are currently more than 560 cases in the country of about 5 million people.

Restrictions are set to ease on Tuesday, barring the country’s biggest city Auckland.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Constitution review won’t take Nigeria anywhere –Arogbofa, Olatubora

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The immediate past Secretary General of the Pan-Yoruba Socio-Political Organisation, Afenifere, Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa, condemned the ongoing Constitution Review by the National Assembly, stating that the exercise will not yield the desired result. According to Arogbofa, the 1999 constitution as amended bear the mark of the military, hence the inability of previous governments to successfully […]
News

NDE empowers 100 youths in agricultural skills in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has flagged off an intensive training programme and skill acquisition for some 100 youths in Akwa Ibom State on various aspects of agriculture practice. The training being facilitated under the Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS) of the NDE, will equip the participants with skills and knowledge in modern […]
News

Enugu Assembly: Anti-open grazing bill passes first reading

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, ENUGU

Abill seeking to ban open grazing in Enugu State presented before the state House of Assembly has passed first reading.   The Southern Governors’ Forum had a few weeks ago, during their meeting at Asaba, Delta State capital, banned open grazing of animals in the entire South and mandated the individual states to back up […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica