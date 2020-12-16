Sports

COVID-19: NFF board member, Emmanuel Ibah, dies at 61

A Member of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation and Coordinator for the South-South zone of the body, Mr. Emmanuel Ibah, is dead. He was 61 years of age.

 

Family sources confirmed to the NFF that Ibah, who was also Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Football Association, gave up the ghost on Tuesday morning after succumbing to complications from the new coronavirus pandemic. He was said to have underlying diabetic and hypertensive medical conditions.

 

Ibah, an energetic figure who showed intense dedication and commitment to the work of the NFF and Nigeria Football in general, was always at the forefront of preparations for matches of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles, any time the Eagles were playing in the Akwa Ibom State capital, Uyo. The Godswill Akpabio Stadium, known as Nest of Champions, served as home for the Super Eagles during their successful qualifying campaigns for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

 

Ibah was also Chairman of the NFF Protocols and Ceremonial Committee and Vice Chairman of both the Establishment and Referees Committees.

