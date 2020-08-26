COVID-19: NFF shuts secretariat for 2 weeks

Following the COVID-19 result of one of the directors of the Nigeria Football Federation NFF which was positive, the football body has shut down its secretariat for two weeks.

When our correspondent visited the Home of Football on Tuesday everything was under lock and key with only the security men around.

Earlier on, the NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, had directed all members of staff and management to undergo coronavirus tests at the secretariat.

Sanusi said the offices would be closed for the disinfection process, while management and staff would work from home after the test.

Once the results are out, those who tested negative will immediately resume work in the Secretariat while anyone who tests positive will be required to self-isolate for the period stipulated in the COVID-19 protocols by the Federal Government. “Apart from him testing positive, I also had issues and had to go for tests when I was feeling ill and uncomfortable.

But the truth is most of us have had contact with one another over the days, thus it is important we do the tests,” Sanusi said.

“I want to appreciate the Federal Government immensely for their efforts so far to contain the pandemic, and also officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control for agreeing to come to the NFF offices to conduct the tests. After the tests, the offices and the entire complex.

