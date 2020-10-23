COVID-19: NGO donates cartons of face masks to journalists in Benue

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Jireh’Doos Foundation (JDF), yesterday donated cartons of facemasks to journalists in Benue State as part of its contribution to measures aimed to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Making the donation in Makurdi, the state capital, Chief Executive of the foundation, Josephine Habba, said it was part of the organisation’s gesture to support journalists to remain safe as they carry out their duties in the face of COVID-19.

Habba said she was also moved to make the donation as she had noticed that; “Many people use same facemasks from Monday to Friday without changing them”.

She therefore provided six facemasks for each benefitting journalist, saying that they can be used and changed on daily basis and be washed at the weekends.

Receiving the facemasks on behalf of members of the Correspondents’ Chapel, NUJ Chairman in the state, Mr. Tor Vande Acka, thanked Mrs. Habba for her good gestures, saying that the masks would be put to judicious use

