COVID 19: NGO donates cash to support final year students

A Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), the Development Research and Project Center (dRPC), has presented a letter of cash award and the sum of ₦300,000 to the Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC) Kuta in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.
The award, which is a bid to prepare and support students writing NABTEB Examination 2020, was presented to the principal of the college, Mallam Umaru Saidu, during a meeting with some PTA executive members and key staff of the college by dRPC representative.
While presenting the letter and cash award, dRPC representative, Suleiman Sani, informed the forum that the cash award is from the Youth Empowerment and Resilience Response Project of the dRPC and it’s funded by Open Society Foundation.
He added that the aim is to develop competent and skilled future workers for the country by supporting them at a very young age.
He further recounted the guideline for the utilization and retirement of the fund, where he underscored that the first installment received must be utilized for the purchase of text books and past question papers as well as in the payment of teachers selected to provide extra lessons for the categories of students writing their final year NABTEB 2020 examination.
The principal, who received the award on behalf of the college, in astonishment, thanked dRPC for the thoughtful gesture, while emphasizing that FSTC being one among the 104 Federal Unity Colleges in the country with 70% of its students offering technical based subject and 30% being science students, was privileged to receive such offer.
In his response, the Principal said: “This is the first time a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) is supporting students of the college.”
He therefore called on other NGOs to emulate dRPC to support the college especially in the area of Girl Child Education.

