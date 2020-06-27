COVID-19: NGO trains community leaders, others in Plateau

Following the increasing confirmed cases of coronavirus in Plateau State a non-governmental organisation (NGO), known as Scorer Foundation, has trained community leaders, women and youths leaders on COVID-19 guidelines and protocol towards creating proper awareness to the people of Rahoss and other rural area.

The participants of the awareness training, which held on Saturday, were drawn mainly from the crisis affected villages of Riyom where several others still displaced.

Executive Director of the Foundation, who is currently a Health Worker with Stahealth Specialist Hospital Jos, Mrs Blessing Nyango said the aimed of the foundation is to bring relevant stakeholders together so as to prevent coronavirus in the villages.

“As part of our effort in helping communities to have a better life, the Scorer Foundation is here to create awareness for community leaders most of them women and youths on the deadly coronavirus pandemic and awareness training on preventing the scourge of the virus and focus on the measures that will help the communities from contracting COVID-19,” he explained.

Nyango said the target of the Foundation is to encourage community participation in controlling the spread of COVID-19.

According to her the awareness was done in batches of 50 participants due to the adherence of COVID-19 protocols.

Plateau Youth Council Chairman of Riyom Local Government, Comrade Dachung Solomon Pam, who was a participant at the workshop, described the awareness by the foundation as a way of showing the communities a new perspective of how they can prevent themselves from catching the deadly coronavirus.

He said some of the community members still do not believe that COVID-19 is real, but with the awareness training a lot of youths and women are now more enlightened.

“Even with Riyom hosting one of the isolation centres for COVID-19 patients, still our people are careless with the issue without wearing facemasks, youths and women still sell fruits and other perishable farm produce on the highways without any protection,” he said.

Traditional Ruler of the Community and Da Gwom of Rahoss Da Gyang Tinjeh Zam appreciated the foundation for the awareness, saying it will help his subjects to keep them safe from the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

