News

Covid-19: NGOs partner NHRC to provide free legal services for disabled persons

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

The Rights Enforcement and Public Law Centre (REPLACE) in partnership with the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ROLAC) of the British Council in collaboration with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) have embarked on a project of community sensitisation and provision of free legal aid clinics to vulnerable persons in Nigeria, particularly in Ikeja Local government Area.

The project sensitisation, which took place at the NHRC office located at No 20 Olurunimbe street, Wemabod Estate off Adeniyi Jones, Ikeja was tagged: “Improving Access to Legal Advice and Services for vulnerable persons in Nigeria”.

The major focus of the legal aid clinic project is the provision of legal assistance to women, children and people living with disabilities: with the volunteer assistance of lawyers under the Police Duty Solicitors Scheme (PDSS) and other volunteers.

According to the Lagos State Coordinator of NHRC, Mr Lucas Koyejo, the project is designed to organize awareness and legal aid clinics to vulnerable persons in communities around Lagos who may be in conflict with the COVID-19 lockdown policies of the government.

“The objective of the project is to establish a network of Police Duty Solicitors and Volunteers as a mechanism for provision of free legal services in police stations and at community level.

” The project is also aimed at increasing the access levels of free legal services by vulnerable persons. However, on appearance of the Covid-19 pandemic, vulnerable persons, who are arrested, are rarely detained in the police stations; especially after the Inspector General of Police (IGP) order on detention. Rather, they are moved immediately to mobile courts upon arrests and convicted with inadequate legal representation.

” More so, during the lockdown restriction, there were reported increase on the infringements of rights in many communities around Lagos State. It is, therefore, on this premise that the partners agreed to increase the awareness and provide access to legal assistance to indigent and vulnerable persons: women, children and Persons living with disability (PLWD) at the community level for free,” he said.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Spokesman for the Center for Citizens with Disability (CCD), Mr Peter Ekemini, said that the major problem affecting the tackling of issues relating to the welfare of disabled persons is improper documentation or the lack of data.

Mr Ekemini said that the vulnerable persons or groups in Nigeria are the most or worst hit, especially during crisis or pandemics like this one.

He said: “the government must intervene to help these vulnerable persons. During the restrictions of the lockdown, the government did little or nothing for disabled persons, especially during the sharing of palliatives. These Disabled persons were neglected and abandoned.

” No consideration was given to them and even the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, who had earlier promised to establish a disability commission also ignored them during this pandemic”.

The CCD spokesman further urged the government to create an active desk officer who would handle cases of disability and employment, including the Albinos.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

431 patients discharged in 24 hours as Nigeria’s COVID-19 recovery toll exceeds 8,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria recorded a significant increase in its COVID-19 recovery toll on Friday as 431 people were discharged within 24 hours. This is the highest number of recoveries recorded in a single count since the country confirmed its index case on February 27, 2020. Also, according to the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease […]
News

Lagos to prosecute Naira Marley

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Indications yesterday emerged that Lagos State government will prosecute Naira Marley for moving out of Lagos to Abuja and sneaking back to the state after the controversial concert. Reactions have been trailing flagrant flouting of the laws and guidelines of inter-state movement by the popular singer, whom many accused of having a penchant for brazen […]
News

Senate decries N4.4trn intervention funds without stable electricity

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, berated the Federal Government over failures in the power sector seven years after privatisation, in spite of huge capital investment made to revolutionize the industry. The Senate also lamented the N4.4 trillion injected into the sector as intervention funds within the last 21 years, out of which, N1.7 trillion was injected into […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: