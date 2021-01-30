COVID-19: Niger gov signs executive order for face mask use

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, has directed the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the State to prepare an executive order for the enforcement of compulsory use of face Mask in the State following the surge in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the State. The directive followed the holistic briefing of the activities of the State COVID-19 Committee to the governor, as well as the current situation of the dreaded pandemic in the State. Bello, who said the order will take effect from February 1, said the lockdown was not an option for now considering the economic hardship. He said the use of face masks will be made compulsory and mobile courts will be established for the prosecution of violators which will include a fine of N5,000. The governor also directed that only essential workers should be allowed entrance into Government House and other Public offices as determined by the Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).
