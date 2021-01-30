News

COVID-19: Niger gov signs executive order for face mask use

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, has directed the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the State to prepare an executive order for the enforcement of compulsory use of face Mask in the State following the surge in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the State. The directive followed the holistic briefing of the activities of the State COVID-19 Committee to the governor, as well as the current situation of the dreaded pandemic in the State. Bello, who said the order will take effect from February 1, said the lockdown was not an option for now considering the economic hardship. He said the use of face masks will be made compulsory and mobile courts will be established for the prosecution of violators which will include a fine of N5,000. The governor also directed that only essential workers should be allowed entrance into Government House and other Public offices as determined by the Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Keeping vigil for Bayelsa Cargo Airport

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

They have waited for so long for the airport to come to reality. It has passed through different governments in the state. But now, the take-off of the Bayelsa Cargo Airport is on the horizon. PAULINE ONYIBE reports from Yenagoa on the expectations of the people   It all started during the tenure of former […]
News

Benue 2023: Lawani, Onjeh others join guber race

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

MAKURDI     Indication emerged yesterday that the former Deputy Governor to immediate-past governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam between 2007 to 2015, Chief Steven Lawani may have joined the race for the governorship election in the state come 2023.   Also, the main challenger of former Senate President, Senator David Mark in the […]
News Top Stories

PDP chieftain, Buruji Kashamu, dies of COVID-19

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni Abeokuta

…as former PDP National Auditor, Alhaji Adeyanju buried   The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State in 2019, Senator Buruji Kashamu, is dead. Kashamu, who represented Ogun East Senatorial District between 2015 and 2019, reportedly died on Saturday evening after battling with complications arising from coronavirus.   It was learnt that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica