COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 1,479 new cases, 23 deaths

Nigeria’s single-day count of coronavirus-related fatalities hit a new high on Thursday with 23 persons confirmed to have died of complications.

This is the first time in seven months that the number of COVID-19 deaths confirmed within a 24-hour period will exceed 21.

With the new figure, 1,405 persons have died as a result of COVID-19 across the country — the three states with the highest number of fatalities are Lagos with 266, Edo has recorded 124, while FCT has confirmed 111.

The last time the daily figure rose higher than 21 was on June 16 when 31 persons were confirmed to have died — at the time, the country had confirmed 17,148 cases out of which 5,623 recoveries and 455 deaths were recorded.

Announcing the new deaths in the update for January 14, 2021, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also confirmed 1,479 fresh infections across 24 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Lagos was top of the list with 697 new positive samples, while FCT had the second highest figure for Thursday with 201 cases.

Meanwhile, 1,275 patients were discharged on Thursday — the highest daily figure since December 30 — and the new recoveries included 642 persons in Lagos, 312 in Oyo, and 99 in Plateau.

A total of 105,478 COVID-19 infections have now been confirmed, but 83,830 patients have been discharged, while 20,243 are currently active cases.

BREAKDOWN

1479 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-697

FCT-201

Nasarawa-80

Plateau-74

Rivers-72

Edo-46

Adamawa-43

Osun-39

Akwa Ibom-35

Delta-31

Anambra-27

Oyo-24

Kano-21

Abia-19

Enugu-19

Ogun-18

Sokoto-12

Bauchi-7

Taraba-7

Ekiti-4

Gombe-4

Imo-4

Bayelsa-2

Jigawa-2

Zamfara-1

*105,478 confirmed

83,830 discharged

1,405 deaths

