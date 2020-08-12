COVID-19: Nigeria gets 200 ventilators from U.S.

Regina Otokpa Abuja United States Government has donated 200 life-saving ventilators to the Nigerian government in fulfillment of her promise to support the country’s efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, who delivered the ventilators to the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, yesterday in Abuja, noted that since the onset of the pandemic, the U.S. has assisted Nigeria with more than $54 million.

Also on ground to take the delivery was the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha, and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director, Stephen Haykin. Leonard, who gave assurances of more support, said the ventilators were compact, deployable, and would provide Nigeria with flexibility in treating COVID-19 patients, adding that USAID was also funding a support package that includes accompanying equipment, medical supplies, technical assistance and service plans.

Her words: “This donation and the many other health and humanitarian assistance programmes offered from the American people over the years, is just one component of the strong cooperation between our two governments. “I laud Nigeria’s efforts in taking early action to mitigate the spread of COVID- 19. I hope to see Nigeria continue this trajectory, as an example for other African nations to follow.

“For over half a century, the United States has been the largest contributor to global health security and humanitarian assistance. USAID is on the frontlines in providing funding and technical assistance in maternal, newborn and child health and in supporting countries, including Nigeria, in the battles against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Malaria and now COVID- 19.”

Receiving the ventilators on behalf of the Federal Government, the Health Minister said the ventilators were valuable equipment to support Nigeria in the fight against the COVID- 19 pandemic. Ehanire noted that the delivery of the medical ventilators will help boost Nigeria’s intensive care response capability.

“The speed and ease with which COVID-19 has spread across the globe clearly shows that it is a threat to mankind.

“We appreciate that this gift comes against the backdrop that the United States is also fighting its own fierce battle against the COVID-19 plague. We wish them the very best in this challenge,” Ehanire said.

