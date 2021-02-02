COVID-19: Nigeria has tested only 1.3m people – NGF Chairman

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi said only 1.3 million out of over 200 million Nigerians have been tested for coronavirus.

Out of this number, Fayemi disclosed that 131, 242 (or about 10 per cent) tested positive.

The Ekiti State governor, who spoke on Tuesday at Chatham House in London, however, said the case fatality rate (CFR) was low compared to Africa and other parts of the world.

According to him, while the global CFR is 2.2 per cent, Africa 2.5 per cent, Nigeria’s CFR is 1.2 per cent.

“Six states (Lagos, FCT, Plateau, Kaduna, Oyo and Rivers) have contributed 70 per cent of confirmed cases, with Lagos the commercial nerve of the country contributing about 40 per cent of total burden.

“Data indicates that men appear to be disproportionately affected accounting for 69 per cent of the confirmed cases. Most cases occur in people aged 31-40 years,” Fayemi explained.

He added that although the impact of the pandemic was relatively mild in the first wave, the virulence and mortality seen in this second wave appears to have increased significantly.

