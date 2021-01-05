Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria hits new daily record, over 1,200 cases in 24 hours

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed a new major record figure on its daily count of coronavirus infections with over 1,200 fresh cases recorded across the country.
The NCDC confirmed the new cases across 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday.
The new figure, which comes as the country experiences a second wave of infections, was confirmed in the agency’s update for January 4, 2021 — Nigeria’s previous highest count was 1,145 cases confirmed on December 17.
Lagos alone accounted for more than half of the new cases, with 654 positive samples, followed by FCT with 200, and Plateau with 60.
However, seven persons were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Monday, increasing the current fatality toll to 1,318.
NCDC also confirmed 655 new recoveries on Monday, and the total number of discharged patients is now 75,699 – the new recoveries included 218 persons in Lagos.
Out of a total of 91,351 samples confirmed positive so far across the 36 states and the FCT, 14,267 are currently active cases.
Lagos has the highest number of active cases with 4,712 patients; FCT has the second most infections with 4,585, while Oyo comes next with 591.
BREAKDOWN
1204 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-654
FCT-200
Plateau-60
Kaduna-54
Kano-40
Rivers-30
Edo-28
Nasarawa-25
Kebbi-19
Bauchi-18
Oyo-13
Akwa Ibom-12
Bayelsa-11
Ogun-11
Delta-9
Abia-8
Benue-5
Imo-3
Borno-2
Sokoto-1
Osun-1
*91,351 confirmed
75,699 discharged
1,318 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Rivers: Fintri inaugurates projects, lauds Wike’s vision

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harco urt

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintri has commended the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike for touching the lives of the people through landmark projects. This is as he said that the Governor Wike through the projects was making a difference that is unprecedented and can hardly be equalled.   Fintri, who spoke yesterday while […]
News Top Stories

Sabotage, lack of synergy within the military, duplication of functions, bane of insurgency war –Col. Bako

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

Colonel Yakubu Bako (rtd) served the Nigerian Army in different capacities including being a Military Administrator in Akwa Ibom State. He spoke with MUHAMMAD KABIR on the raging insecurity in the nation. Excerpts… In 2005 there were jubilations across Nigeria that the military were up and doing to curtail insecurity, but now, the enthusiasm seems […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

#EndSARS: Thugs unleash terror on protesters in Lagos

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Chukwu David, Caleb Onwe, Muritala Ayinla, Uchenna Inya, Cajetan Mamta and Dominic Adewole

Govt not behind attack –Commissioner Demonstrators barricade National Assembly FCTA bans streets protests in Abuja Lawyers, students, artists join protests in Delta, Edo, Ebonyi Again, violence erupted in Lagos yesterday as armed thugs unleashed mayhem on the ‘End SARS’ protesters. The attack occurred at Alausa, the seat of the Lagos State government. This led to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica