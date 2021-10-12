COVID-19: Nigeria, low-Income countries’ debts hit $860bn

The World Bank has put forward a number of suggestions to Nigeria and other low-income countries to overcome their rising debt challenges, which rose to $860 billion in 2020 aftermath of COVID-19.

Measures suggested by the global bank include debt reduction, restructuring and transparency to help low-income countries stave off their debt challenges.

The bank noted that while measures are aimed at addressing the health emergency, cushioning the impact of the pandemic on the poor and vulnerable and putting countries on a path to recovery, the resulting debt burden of the world’s low-income countries rose 12 per cent to a record $860 billion in 2020, according to a new World Bank report.

It said that before the outbreak of COVID-19, many low and middle-income countries were in a vulnerable position, experiencing slow economic growth and lublic and external debt at elevated levels.

“External debt stocks of low and middle-income countries combined rose 5.3 per cent in 2020 to $8.7 trillion.

According to the new International Debt Statistics 2022 report, an encompassing approach to managing debt is needed to help low and middle- income countries assess and curtail risks and achieve sustainable debt levels.

“We need a comprehensive approach to the debt problem, including debt reduction, swifter restructuring and improved transparency,” said World Bank Group President, David Malpass, adding that “sustainable debt levels are vital for economic recovery and poverty reduction.”

The bank said deterioration in debt indicators was widespread and impacted countries in all regions. Across all low and middle- income countries, the rise in external indebtedness outpaced Gross National Income (GNI) and export growth.

Low and middle-income countries’ external debt-to-GNI ratio (excluding China) rose to 42 per cent in 2020 from 37 per cent in 2019 while their debt-to-export ratio increased to 154 per cent in 2020 from 126 per cent in 2019.

