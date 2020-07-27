COVID-19: Nigeria now has over 40,000 confirmed cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 555 new Covid-19 infections in 18 states to take the total number of confirmed cases in the country now to 40,532.

Over 250,000 people have been tested for the virus in a country of over 200 million people.

Lagos remains the epicenter of the disease with a total tally of 14,456 infections, and 192 deaths. Over 2,000 patients have been discharged after treatment.

Nigeria’s commercial nerve is followed by the nation’s capital, FCT, with 3, 481 infections and 41 deaths. Oyo has since displaced Kano to become the third state with the largest caseload with 2, 570, and 21 deaths.

Health experts believe there is gross undercount of the positive cases, considering the ratio of number of people tested to the population.

There have been 426 Covid-19 patients discharged across the nation in the last 24 hours with total number of successfully treated cases now 17,374.

Meanwhile, three new Covid-19 fatalities have been reported with the national death toll now put at 858.

BREAKDOWN

555 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-156

Kano-65

Ogun-57

Plateau-54

Oyo-53

Benue-43

FCT-30

Ondo-18

Kaduna-16

Akwa Ibom-13

Gombe-13

Rivers-12

Ekiti-9

Osun-8

Cross River-3

Borno-2

Edo-2

Bayelsa-1

*40,532 confirmed

17,374 discharged

858 deaths

