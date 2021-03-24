News

COVID-19: Nigeria receives 300,000 doses of vaccines from AU

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

The Federal Government has taken delivery of the first set of 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines out of a total of 1.4 million doses designated for Nigeria by the African Union (AU).

 

According to a statement from MTN Nigeria, the vaccines are a combination of doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVAX facility, and from the African Union’s (AU) COVID-19 vaccination programme, towards which the MTN Group  contributed $25 million.

 

The vaccines are to be distributed amongst health workers in Nigeria by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency. Commenting on the vaccines, Director-General of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said,

 

“On behalf of health care workers in Nigeria, we commend the efforts of the Nigerian government and the African Union in the fight against COVID-19, and we thank MTN for their collaboration.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

