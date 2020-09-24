COVID-19: Nigeria records 1,102 deaths

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night revealed that 1,102 persons have died from Coronavirus in the country.

According to a tweet released by the body, 125 new cases were confirmed around the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 57, 849.

49,098 persons have so far been discharged.

Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases in the country on Thursday, with 37 cases, followed by Plateau State with 18 cases. The Federal Capital Territory recorded 17 cases with Ogun State recorded 15 cases.

BREAKDOWN

125 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria Lagos-37

Plateau-18

FCT-17

Ogun-15

Rivers-10

Benue-7

Kaduna-7

Anambra-5

Oyo-3

Cross River-2

Ondo-2

Edo-1

Imo-1

*57,849 confirmed

49,098 discharged

1,102 deaths

Like this: Like Loading...