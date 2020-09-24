News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 1,102 deaths

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday night revealed that 1,102 persons have died from Coronavirus in the country.
According to a tweet released by the body, 125 new cases were confirmed around the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 57, 849.
49,098 persons have so far been discharged.
Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases in the country on Thursday, with 37 cases, followed by Plateau State with 18 cases. The Federal Capital Territory recorded 17 cases with Ogun State recorded 15 cases.
BREAKDOWN
125 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria Lagos-37
Plateau-18
FCT-17
Ogun-15
Rivers-10
Benue-7
Kaduna-7
Anambra-5
Oyo-3
Cross River-2
Ondo-2
Edo-1
Imo-1
*57,849 confirmed
49,098 discharged
1,102 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Presidential Amnesty Students give FG seven-day ultimatum

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Presidential Amnesty students under the aegis of National Association of Presidential Amnesty Students (NAPAS)  on Tuesday issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government and Presidential Amnesty Programme over their outstanding payments. This is contained in a communique issued in Yenagoa at the end of its meeting in collaboration with the Niger Delta Students’ Union […]
News

We lost 2 personnel in attack by IPOB – DSS

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…vows to identify, arrest killers An unprovoked attack by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has resulted in the death of two personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Emene, Enugu State. The fatal attack was carried out on the secret service’s patrol team, which was on lawful duty within the general […]
News

Independence Day: Inter-Faith Group Commences Prayers for Nigeria, PMB

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ahead of Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organization for Peace (NIFROP) has commenced prayer and fasting for President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire country.  At its meeting on Tuesday at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, the group described October 1st as a “day of convenant” which marked the end of colonial rule. Speaking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: