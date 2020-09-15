News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 132 new cases

Nigeria has recorded 132 new cases of the coronavirus.
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Monday via its official Twitter handle.
Of the new cases, 52 were recorded in Lagos, 27 in Gombe, 17 in Plateau, 10 in Kwara, 9 in Enugu, and Ogun State.
Katsina state recorded 3 new cases, Ekiti recorded 2 cases while Bauchi, Osun and Rivers all had one new case each.
The new cases now bring the number of confirmed infections in the country to 56,388.
44,337 have recovered and have been discharged from isolation centers, while 1,083 have died.
BREAKDOWN
132 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-52
Gombe-27
Plateau-17
Kwara-10
Enugu-9
Ogun-9
Katsina-3
Ekiti-2
Bauchi-1
Osun-1
Rivers-1
*56,388 confirmed
44,337 discharged
1,083 deaths

