Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria records 14 deaths, 1,617 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria recorded 1,617 new cases of COVID-19, more than the 1,444 posted on Sunday, jacking its cumulative cases to 112,004.
Lagos after posting a chart-busting 901 cases on Sunday, still led the other states in the grim statistics published by the NCDC.
The state reported 776 cases, taking its caseload to 41,400.
Kaduna came a distant second with 147 cases, while Kwara also returned 131 cases and Abuja 102.
According to the NCDC, 14 people died in the last 24 hours of COVID-19 complications, taking the national death toll to 1,449.
COVID-19 inflicted a double whammy on Lagos as it also recorded five deaths, the highest for Monday.
The state’s death toll has jumped to 276.
Kwara, with cumulative 1697 cases recorded four deaths, to take its toll to 36.
Plateau and Rivers registered two deaths each.
While the number of fatalities in Plateau have thus increased to 49, Rivers’ is 75.
Kaduna’s death toll also increased to 55, after a new fatality.
According to NCDC, 89,939 people who were infected have been cleared. It said 622 were discharged on Monday.
“Our discharges today includes 289 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines,” NCDC further explained.
BREAKDOWN
1,617 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-776
Kaduna-147
Kwara-131
FCT-102
Plateau-78
Edo-59
Ogun-53
Osun-45
Rivers-37
Taraba-36
Nasarawa-34
Adamawa-33
Kano-26
Delta-20
Ebonyi-16
Bayelsa-11
Gombe-11
Borno-2
*112,004 confirmed
89,939 discharged
1,449 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Finance bill, critical to success of 2021 budget, says Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed the commitment of the House to speedily pass the 2020 Finance Bill. The speaker said the bill was critical to the success of the 2021 budget, as it made provisions to support the recovery of the Nigerian economy from the impact of the COVID-19 […]
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Afenifere, Ohanaeze condemn arson, looting spree

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The leaders of Afenifere and Ohanaeze Ndigbo have condemned in strong terms, the massive destruction of public and private property by some yet to be identified persons in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria.   The two sociocultural groups dissociated themselves and their people from the arson and looting spree going on in the past […]
News Top Stories

Money laundering: Court remands Maina in prison pending trial

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered the remand of former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abulrasheed Maina, in prison custody, till the conclusion of his trial. Maina is standing trial on a 12-count money laundering charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), preferred against him and his firm, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica