COVID-19: Nigeria records 15 new deaths, 1,303 fresh cases

Nigeria’s figure of daily infections maintained a high count on Tuesday with over 1,000 new cases confirmed across the country.

The country’s long streak of over 1,000 COVID-19 infections recorded within a 24-hour period, had ended on Sunday with 964 new cases.

But on Monday, the figure rose again with a 48 percent increase recorded in the daily count — 1,430 samples were confirmed positive.

On Tuesday, the count stayed on the high side with 1,303 samples confirmed positive for COVID-19.

The new figure, announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for January 26, 2021, brought the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 124,299.

The new infections were recorded in 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, topped the list of states with the highest number of COVID-19 infections with 478 new cases, followed by FCT with 211 positive samples.

NCDC also reported that 917 persons were discharged after recovering from the virus, which included 542 community recoveries in Lagos, 103 in Plateau and 22 in Kwara.

However, 15 persons were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Tuesday, bringing the current fatality toll to 1,522.

BREAKDOWN

1,303 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-478

FCT-211

Nasarawa-83

Rivers-72

Kwara-42

Edo-36

Ondo-34

Benue-32

Kaduna-32

Katsina-26

Plateau-26

Kano-25

Taraba-25

Osun-22

Delta-21

Oyo-21

Niger-19

Sokoto-18

Ebonyi-17

Ekiti-14

Gombe-13

Ogun-12

Bauchi-11

Zamfara-8

Borno-4

Jigawa-1

*124,299 confirmed

99,276 discharged

1,522 deaths

