COVID-19: Nigeria records 156 new cases, one death

Nigeria on Tuesday reported one COVID-19 death and 156 new infections in 11 states.

The death toll from the disease in Nigeria has reduced recently with only two fatalities recorded in about two weeks.

With one new death on Tuesday, the fatality toll rose to 2,063 in total.

This is according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night.

The country has also had a steady run of low COVID-19 cases in the past two months.

According to the NCDC, the 156 new cases were reported from 11 states: Lagos-50, Enugu-43, Adamawa-40, FCT-8, Ogun-5, Akwa Ibom-3, Plateau-3, Jigawa-1, Kaduna-1, Oyo-1 and Rivers-1

With the new cases, Nigeria has recorded a total of 164,912 infections as of April 27.

A breakdown of the data shows that 434 persons were discharged on Tuesday after testing negative for the COVID-19 virus following treatment. This brings the total number of discharged persons to 155,012.

There are still 9,900 active COVID-19 infections in the country as of the time of reporting.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February 2020, the country has carried out 1,912,628 million tests, according to the NCDC.

Vaccination campaign

Nigeria commenced vaccination in early March beginning with healthcare workers. Over one million people have since been vaccinated.

The Nigerian government has said it plans to vaccinate 109 million people against the COVID-19 virus over a period of two years.

Health authorities said only eligible population from 18 years and above will be vaccinated in four phases.

Nigeria has received approximately 4.4 million doses of the oxford- Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines, which is quite insufficient considering the target of its population eligible for vaccination in the first phase.

Due to limited doses of vaccine available, the government recently directed states to halt vaccination once they use half of the doses allocated to them.

“We are aware of the global scarcity of COVID-19 vaccines due to high demands especially in countries where vaccines are being produced,” head of Nigeria’s immunisation Agency, Faisal Shuaib, said at a briefing of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on Monday.

Shuaib said the government anticipates a delay in vaccine supply which may also affect and impact the remaining phases of the vaccination campaign.

He also said the country expects to receive about 29.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccines, which requires the administering of just a single shot.

The J&J vaccine is compatible with standard vaccine storage and distribution channels with ease of delivery to remote areas.

