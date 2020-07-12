COVID-19: Nigeria records 16 more deaths as NDDC confirms 571 new cases

Coronavirus has claimed 16 more lives to bring the total number of deaths from the infection to 740 even as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 571 new cases of the disease in the country.

In their release late Sunday the NCDC said the latest cases brings the total number of

confirmed infections in the country to 32,558 while 13,447 have been discharged.

As has often been the case, Lagos tops with 162 while Ebonyi is second with 108.

Edo with 63 and Ondo with 46 are third and fourth.

BREAKDOWN

571 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-152

Ebonyi-108

Edo-53

Ondo-46

FCT-38

Oyo-20

Kwara-19

Plateau-17

Osun-14

Bayelsa-14

Ekiti-14

Katsina-14

Akwa Ibom-11

Kaduna-11

Rivers-11

Niger-10

Ogun-7

Kano-6

Cross River-4

Bauchi-2

*32,558 confirmed

13,447 discharged

740 deaths

