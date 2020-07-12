Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria records 16 more deaths as NDDC confirms 571 new cases

Coronavirus has claimed 16 more lives to bring the total number of deaths from the infection to 740 even as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 571 new cases of the disease in the country.
In their release late Sunday the NCDC said the latest cases brings the total number of
confirmed infections in the country to 32,558 while 13,447 have been discharged.
As has often been the case, Lagos tops with 162 while Ebonyi is second with 108.
Edo with 63 and Ondo with 46 are third and fourth.
BREAKDOWN
571 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-152
Ebonyi-108
Edo-53
Ondo-46
FCT-38
Oyo-20
Kwara-19
Plateau-17
Osun-14
Bayelsa-14
Ekiti-14
Katsina-14
Akwa Ibom-11
Kaduna-11
Rivers-11
Niger-10
Ogun-7
Kano-6
Cross River-4
Bauchi-2
*32,558 confirmed
13,447 discharged
740 deaths

