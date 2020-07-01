COVID-19: Nigeria records 17 deaths in 24 hours as NCDC confirms 561 new cases

Nigeria recorded an increase in its daily fatality toll on Tuesday — the highest in 10 days — as 17 people were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications across the country.

Before Tuesday, the previous highest figure was 19 deaths on June 20, 2020.

This was contained in the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for June 30.

NCDC also confirmed 561 new infections in 18 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

According to the breakdown, while Lagos recorded 200 new cases, a total of 119 fresh samples were confirmed positive in Edo State.

With the latest development, Edo has joined the list of states with more than 1,000 confirmed cases, and it is currently the fifth state with the highest number of COVID-19 infections in Nigeria.

Of the state’s total of 1,105 cases, 778 are still active, 288 people have recovered while 39 patients have died.

A total of 25,694 cases have now been confirmed in 35 states and the FCT, out of which 9,746 patients have been discharged, and 590 deaths have been recorded.

In a message earlier on Tuesday, the NCDC emphasised the need for Nigerians to take more precautions in order to ensure that the spread of the coronavirus is effectively contained.

According to NCDC, three out of every five Nigerians who die of COVID-19 complications “are more than 50 years old”.

“Take precautions to protect your older relatives by wearing a face mask in public, practising hand/respiratory hygiene and maintaining a physical distance of two metres from others,” the message read.

BREAKDOWN

*561 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-200

Edo-119

Kaduna-52

FCT-52

Niger-32

Ogun-19

Ondo-16

Imo-14

Plateau-11

Abia-8

Oyo-8

Bayelsa-7

Katsina-6

Kano-5

Bauchi-3

Osun-3

Kebbi-3

Borno-2

Jigawa-1

*25,694 confirmed

9,746 discharged

590 deaths

