COVID-19: Nigeria records 201 new cases

Two weeks to the 10th month since Nigeria confirmed its first positive sample for COVID-19, and despite concerns about a possible second wave of infections, the daily count has dropped again, signifying a 52 percent decrease in 24 hours.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 201 new cases across 11 states in its update for December 14, 2020.

The Monday figure is a major drop over the past week, and less than half of what was recorded on Sunday when 418 new cases were confirmed.

Kaduna recorded the most cases on Monday with 74 new positive samples, followed by Lagos with 53, and Katsina with 40.

NCDC confirmed 224 new recoveries, which included 123 patients discharged in Lagos, and the country’s current total recovery count is now 66,314.

Although 24 people have died of coronavirus complications over the past two weeks, no new death was recorded on Monday, leaving the fatality toll at 1,197.

Out of a total of 5,863 active cases, FCT with 1,953 patients, Lagos with 1,212, and Kaduna with 515 are currently the top three on the list of states with the highest number of infections.

However, Kogi (none), Zamfara (one), and Cross River (three) have the least figures of positive samples.

A total of 73,374 cases have now been confirmed on 36 states and the FCT.

BREAKDOWN

201 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Kaduna-74

Lagos-53

Katsina-40

Rivers-11

Plateau-9

Kwara-6

Bauchi-2

Ogun-2

Taraba-2

Edo-1

Sokoto-1

*73,374 confirmed

66,314 discharged

1,197 deaths

Like this: Like Loading...