COVID-19: Nigeria records 240 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says Nigeria recorded 240 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday — the lowest single-day count for January and February.

The NCDC released the data in its update for February 28, 2021 via its Twitter handle.

The country had recorded 341 cases on Saturday — a plummet from the average figure.

The fresh cases are from 12 states and the Federal Capital Yerritory (FCT).

In the new data, Anambra recorded 85 fresh infections to top the list, while Lagos, the epicentre of the infection in Nigeria, recorded 82 cases.

Osun had 17 new cases while Ogun had 10.

Two fatalities were recorded, bringing the total casualty figure to 1,907.

Also, 512 persons were said to have recovered from the infection, and Lagos accounted for 170 community recoveries.

The total recoveries is now, 133,768.

So far, 155,657 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country.

BREAKDOWN

240 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Anambra-85

Lagos-82

Osun-17

Ogun-10

Kwara-9

FCT-8

Kano-7

Abia-6

Borno-4

Edo-2

Bayelsa-2

Kaduna-2

Rivers-1

*155,657 confirmed

133,768 discharged

1,907 deaths

