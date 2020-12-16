News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 277 percent increase as infections hit 758

In what appears to be another uphill crawl on the country’s COVID-19 curve, Nigeria’s daily count of coronavirus infections on Tuesday rose to almost four times what was recorded on Monday.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 758 new cases in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory — signifying a 277 percent increase in the daily count within the past 24 hours.
According to the NCDC, the 305 new positive samples recorded in the FCT cover the test results for Monday and Tuesday — no new case was confirmed in the FCT on Monday.
However, aside from FCT which recorded the most new cases, Lagos had the second highest figure with 152 patients, followed by Kaduna with 103.
Out of a total of 6,438 active cases, FCT accounts for 2,243; Lagos trails behind with 1.334 patients, while  Kaduna with 584 infections has the third highest figure.
Meanwhile, the fatality toll hit 1,200 on Tuesday, as three persons were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications, while the recovery count increased from 66,314 to 66,494.
A total of 74,132 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have now been recorded across the country.
BREAKDOWN
758 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: FCT-305
Lagos-152
Kaduna-103
Bauchi-44
Gombe-35
Plateau-31
Rivers-17
Sokoto-15
Kwara-13
Kano-9
Ebonyi-8
Ogun-5
Osun-5
Oyo-4
Edo-4
Anambra-4
Bayelsa-2
Ekiti-1
Taraba-1
*74,132 confirmed
66,494 discharged
1,200 deaths

