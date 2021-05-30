News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 31 new cases

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria have remained low in recent weeks with 31 new infections reported Saturday in six states.
An update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday night also indicated no death was recorded as the nation’s fatality figure still stands at 2,071.
The new infections recorded have, however, raised the total number of infections in the country to 166,285,
New COVID-19 infections have reduced significantly in Nigeria with an average of less than 100 per day in three weeks.
Likewise, deaths have declined with less than five fatalities recorded over the same period.
While recent declines boosted the belief that Nigeria may be moving out of the woods, news of the arrival of more than 200 travellers considered as “health hazards” for evading mandatory protocol, has raised fear of a possible spike.
Breakdown
The new COVID-19 cases were reported in six states: Lagos-15, Gombe-5, Akwa Ibom-4, FCT-3, Kaduna-2, Kwara-2.
About two-thirds of the over 166,000 infected persons have recovered after treatment.
According to NCDC data, 156,557 people have been treated and discharged since the disease began spreading in the country.
More than one million tests have been conducted in Nigeria, a country of roughly 200 million people.
About 1.2 million people have received, at least, their first shots of the Oxford vaccines.

