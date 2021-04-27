News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 37 new cases, zero deaths

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

In continuation of a steady run of low figures that began almost two months ago, Nigeria on Monday recorded 37 new COVID-19 infections in six states.
The new figure raised the total number of infections in the country to 164,756, an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Monday night indicates.
According to the update, no new death was recorded from the virus which has already claimed 2,062 lives in the country.
The number deaths recorded from the virus has declined with only one death recorded in the last 13 days.
A breakdown of the latest data shows that 37 persons were discharged on Monday after testing negative to the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 154,963.
Meanwhile, over 9,000 infections are still active in the country.
The 37 new cases were reported from six states: Lagos-26, Ogun-4, Kaduna-2, Rivers-2, Kwara-2 and Edo-1.
Lagos had the highest figure on Monday with 26 new cases followed by Ogun with four new cases.
Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February 2020, the country has carried out 1,870,915 million tests, according to the NCDC.
Having received 3.94 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines in early March, Nigeria commenced vaccination beginning with healthcare workers. Over one million people have since been vaccinated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

2021: As Nigerian military conducts mass burial for wailers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

All President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aides occupy a special place in my heart. It is not easy to discharge the arduous obligation of defending a leader who is deliberately and nastily persecuted. Of all the aides, however, Mr Femi Adesina and Mallam Garba Shehu have caught my endless admiration. Each time I read their pieces […]
News

Eid El Kabir: Lawan, Senators enjoin Muslims to adhere to COVID-19 protocols

Posted on Author Chukwu David

he President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and other Senators have felicitated with the Muslim faithful at this year’s Eid El Kabir, just as they urged the celebrants to observe COVID-19 protocols, to avoid further spread of the pandemic. In his goodwill message, Lawan said that the National Assembly was collaborating with the Executive in […]
News Top Stories

Rescind hike in power tariff, PDP tells FG

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Federal Government to rescind the hike in electricity tariff. The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the 100 per cent hike from N2 to N4 per kwhr, as announced by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), as insensitive, antipeople and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica