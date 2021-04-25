COVID-19: Nigeria records 51 new cases, zero deaths

Nigeria recorded no new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, making it the twelfth consecutive day that nobody died from the disease in the country.

Also, in continuation of a steady run of low infection figures, the country recorded 51 new cases on Saturday.

Saturday’s tally brings the total number of infections in the West African nation to 164,684

This is according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late Saturday night.

With no new death on Saturday, the fatality toll from COVID-19 in Nigeria remains 2,061, according to the infectious disease body.

A breakdown of the data shows that 44 persons were discharged on Saturday after testing negative to the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 154,687.

Meanwhile, over 9,000 infections are still active in the country.

Latest data

According to the NCDC, the 51 new cases were reported from six states: Yobe-19, Lagos-17, Rivers-8, FCT-4, Akwa Ibom-2 and Bayelsa-1.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February 2020, the country has carried out over 1.8 million tests, the NCDC said.

Vaccination campaign

Nigeria commenced COVID-19 vaccination on March 5 after receiving 3.94 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX, a UN-backed effort that promises access to free vaccines for up to 20 per cent of participating countries’ population.

The Nigerian government had said it plans to vaccinate 109 million people against the COVID-19 virus over a period of two years.

Health authorities said only eligible population from 18 years and above will be vaccinated in four phases.

