COVID-19: Nigeria records 709 fresh infections

*52% percent leap in 24 hours

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the country recorded 709 new COVID-19 cases across 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday.

The single-day count recorded on Thursday represents a 52.8 percent leap compared to the 464 cases announced the previous day.

A total of 12 people were said to have died of the virus on Thursday.

The 709 fresh infections bring the number of recorded cases in the country to 157,671.

Adamawa state topped the chart with 180 new infections, followed by Lagos with 141, and Ondo with 60.

With the number of deaths confirmed on Thursday, 1,951 people have now died of COVID-19 in the country, while the number of recoveries stands at 136,335.

BREAKDOWN

708 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Adamawa-180

Lagos-141

Ondo-60

Anambra-54

Rivers-41

Taraba-33

Edo-30

Abia-22

Kaduna-22

FCT-21

Akwa Ibom-20

Kano-20

Plateau-11

Ekiti-10

Kebbi-10

Nasarawa-10

Bayelsa-7

Ogun-5

Osun-5

Oyo-5

Gombe-1

*157,671 confirmed 136,335 discharged

1,951 deaths

