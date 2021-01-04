News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 917 new infections as total rises to 90,080

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 917new Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the country.
The NCDC disclosed this via its verified website late Sunday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that so far, 955,429 persons have been tested in the country since the first confirmed COVID-19 case was announced on February 27, 2020.
According to the public health agency, the total number of infections in the country now stands at 90,080.
The centre reported nine new deaths in the past 24 hours in the country.
It said 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded the new infections.
In the past 24 hours, 255 recoveries were recorded in the country, It added.
A breakdown of data provided by the health agency shows theFCT recorded the highest number of infections for the day with 222 cases, followed by Lagos, Kaduna, and Plateau states which reported 214, 119, and 92 cases respectively.
It said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continued to coordinate the national response activities.
BREAKDOWN
917 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: FCT-222
Lagos-214
Kaduna-119
Plateau-92
Nasarawa-50
Oyo-41
Adamawa-33
Ondo-32
Abia-28
Ogun-19
Rivers-17
Kano-16
Yobe-14
Edo-8
Anambra-6
Ekiti-5
Jigawa-1
*90,080 confirmed
75,044 discharged
1,311 deaths

