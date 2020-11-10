COVID-19: Nigeria records 94 new cases, four more deaths

Ninety-four new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported across the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

In a late-night tweet on Monday, the nation’s health agency disclosed that the new infections were recorded in six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the new cases, Lagos has the highest number – 50, followed by the FCT and Kwara State which have 24 and nine more infections respectively.

Others are Edo – four, Kaduna – three, as well as Ondo and Plateau where two cases were each recorded.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country since Nigeria reported its first infection in February to 64,184.

BREAKDOWN

94 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-50

FCT-24

Kwara-9

Edo-4

Kaduna-3

Ondo-2

Plateau-2

*64,184 confirmed

60,069 discharged

1,158 deaths

