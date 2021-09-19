News

COVID-19: Nigeria records five deaths, 336 new cases Saturday

Nigeria on Saturday recorded five additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic with 336 fresh cases reported across 16 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was contained in an update shared on the Facebook page of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night.

The data indicate that Nigeria’s total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 201,630 while the fatality toll increased to 2,654.

According to the disease centre, a total of 190,288 Nigerians have been discharged nationwide.

It noted that the new cases included a backlog of 48 cases from Benue State for September 7, 17, and 18, 2021

Breakdown

A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria, reported 86 cases. Benue State came second with 48 cases while Rivers State reported 46 cases to rank third on the log.

This is followed by Bauchi State with 41 cases while Edo recorded 25 cases and the FCT recorded 19 cases.

Akwa-Ibom reported 13 cases, and it is closely followed by Ondo State with 12 cases while Anambra recorded 11.

Ekiti State reported eight cases while Kwara and Plateau states, both in the North-central region, recorded seven cases each.

Bayelsa and Kaduna states reported four cases each, while Delta and Ogun states recorded two each, with Kano coming last on the log with a single case.

NCDC added that four states – Imo, Osun, Oyo, and Sokoto reported that no fresh cases were recorded on Saturday.

