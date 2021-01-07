COVID-19: Nigeria records highest number of daily infections with over 1,600

Within the past 24 hours, Nigeria’s count of coronavirus infections has jumped by more than 1,600 new positive samples — the country’s highest single-day count since the index case of the virus was confirmed on February 27, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in its update for January 6, 2021.

With the 1,664 new infections recorded across 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday, Nigeria’s total number of confirmed cases has now exceeded 94,000.

At least 1,000 fresh positive samples have been confirmed for three consecutive days — over 6,000 new cases have been recorded in the past six days.

Five persons were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Wednesday, increasing the current fatality toll to 1,324.

However, the number of new recoveries increased on Wednesday with 930 people discharged across the country.

According to the NCDC: “Our discharges today include 388 community recoveries in Lagos state, 261 in Kaduna state, 87 in Plateau state and 20 in Imo state managed in line with guidelines”.

A total of 94,369 cases have now been confirmed across the 36 states and the FCT, but 77,299 people have recovered.

BREAKDOWN

1664 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-642

FCT-407

Plateau-160

Kaduna-83

Rivers-62

Adamawa-47

Nasarawa-38

Abia-29

Edo-28

Anambra-27

Niger-24

Ogun-24

Imo-15

Oyo-14

Kano-12

Osun-12

Borno-9

Delta-7

Enugu-7

Bauchi-5

Ekiti-5

Sokoto-5

Jigawa-2

*94,369 confirmed

77,299 discharged

1,324 deaths

Like this: Like Loading...