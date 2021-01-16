Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria records highest single-day record with 1,867 new cases

With almost 2,000 new cases on Friday, Nigeria hit a new record on its daily count of coronavirus infections.
A total of 1,867 new cases were confirmed in 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory, according to the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for January 15, 2021.
The new figure is the country’s highest number of new positive samples confirmed within a 24-hour period.
Before Friday, the highest number was 1,664 new cases recorded on January 6 — as of this date, the total number of infections stood at 94,369.
Meanwhile, as the country battles the recent spike in new cases amid a second wave of COVID infections, between January 6 and January 15, almost 13,000 samples have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus.
Lagos topped the list of states with positive samples on Friday with 713 new cases, followed by Plateau (273), FCT (199), and Kaduna (117).
Borno, Zamfara, and Jigawa had the least figure of new cases with six, two, and one positive sample, respectively.
However, 705 new recoveries were recorded, while eight persons were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Friday — the new recoveries included 277 patients from Lagos, 150 in Kaduna, and 78 in Plateau.
Out of a total of 107,345 cases now confirmed across the 36 states and the FCT, 1,413 deaths and 84,535 recoveries have been recorded.
BREAKDOWN
1867 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-713
Plateau-273
FCT-199
Kaduna-117
Oyo-79
Enugu-58
Ondo-53
Kano-49
Sokoto-43
Ogun-37
Osun-37
Nasarawa-36
Rivers-28
Benue-24
Delta-24
Niger-24
Gombe-18
Edo-15
Taraba-12
Bayelsa-10
Ekiti-9
Borno-6
Zamfara-2
Jigawa-1
*107,345 confirmed
84,535 discharged
1,413 deaths

