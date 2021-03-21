News

COVID-19: Nigeria records lowest infection figure in 2021

Nigeria on Saturday recorded its lowest COVID-19 daily infection figure this year, in continuation of a steady run of low figures that began last month.
The 112 new cases on Saturday is lower than the 120 infections recorded last Sunday, which was the lowest in 2021.
The new figure raised the total number of cases in the country to 161,651.
This is according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday night.
Nigeria suffered it’s worst phase of the pandemic between December 2020 and January with daily infections averaging over 1,000. But there has been a steady run of low figures in nearly a month with daily infections hovering between 112 and 709.
The death toll from the disease has also reduced.
No fatalities were recorded in three days last week.
On Saturday, however, three deaths were recorded, according to NCDC data, raising the fatality to 2,030 in total.
Lagos had the highest figure on Saturday with 35 new cases followed by the FCT and Ondo with 22 and 17 infections respectively.
Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.6 million tests.
More than two-thirds of the over 161,000 people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria have recovered after treatment.
According to NCDC data published Saturday night, a total of 147,775 people have recovered after treatment.
Meanwhile, over 12,000 infections are still active in the country.
BREAKDOWN
The 112 new cases were reported from 14 states:
Lagos-35
FCT-22
Ondo-17
Kaduna-9
Ebonyi-9
Bauchi-6
Kebbi-4
Delta-2
Osun-2
Jigawa-2
Borno-1
Edo-1
Kano-1
Nasarawa-1

